Maldive's Supreme Court has released key political prisoners, including exiled former president Mohamed Nasheed, in a major blow to the island nation's embattled government. The top court ruled the charges against the individuals were politically motivated and ordered them to be released.

Clashes broke out on Friday, 2 February, in the capital city of Male following the anti-government ruling, with pro-opposition forces calling for the immediate release of the prisoners, which prompted the riot police to respond. The court's decision to release former leader Nasheed, along with others, would effectively reinstate 12 parliamentarians, thus restoring an opposition majority. Nasheed is currently in Sri Lanka.

This violence underscores the turbulent history of the archipelago, which is home to around 420,000 people. Under the current government, led by President Abdulla Yameen, the image of the popular honeymoon destination – known for its holiday resorts and serene beaches – has taken a hit as he was relentlessly cracking down on any dissent from the opposition.

"The Supreme Court's verdict effectively ends President Yameen's authoritarian rule," said the opposition in a statement and called for Yameen's removal. The opposition forces insist that they will not scale back their protests until all the political prisoners are freed, adhering to the court's verdict.

"While the ruling makes significant implications on various points of constitutional import and criminal justice procedures, it was issued without representation of the state from either the attorney general or the prosecutor general," said presidential spokesman Ibrahim Hussain Shihab.

But he added that Yameen's regime "will work to engage, and consult with, the Supreme Court in order to comply with the ruling in line with proper procedure and the rule of law".

The attorney general, who immediately sacked the police chief shortly after the judicial verdict, said the government is studying the order.

Among the prisoners, former vice president Ahmed Adheeb Abdul Ghafoor is also expected to be released.

Yameen took over as president in 2013, winning against Nasheed in an election, which took place a year after Nasheed was forced to resign over rising political upheaval in the country.

After he lost the elections, Nasheed – the state's first democratically elected president – was slapped with a 13-year jail term for terrorism, triggering widespread condemnation. He later fled the country and was forced to live in exile.