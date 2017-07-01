A murder investigation is underway in Essex after a man was stabbed to death with three others suffering "life threatening" injuries in a late-night brawl.

Essex Police confirmed that a man in his 20s had been stabbed in the chest in the Grays area after they were called to reports of a fighting at around 12.35am on Saturday 1 July.

The man died at the scene after paramedics tried to save him. Three others were taken to Basildon Hospital suffering from "life threatening injuries."

One was an 18-year-old man from Tilbury, who suffered a chest wound, another 18-year-old man from Tilbury suffered a serious stomach wound, and a 39-year-old man from the Corringham area suffered a stomach wound.

In a later linked incident, an 18-year-old was knocked unconscious, suffering a head injury which isn't thought to be life-threatening.

Two men, a 22-year-old from Grays and a 21-year-old from South Ockendon, were arrested on suspicion of murder. The pair remain in custody awaiting questioning from police.

Detective Inspector Stuart Truss, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: "Although we have made arrests, our enquiries are ongoing. A number of witnesses have already come forward and I am grateful for their assistance.

"We have been told there were a number of people in the area at the time and I want to speak to anyone who was in Blackshots Lane who saw what happened and can help us piece together the events leading up to this incident."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brentwood Major Investigation Team on 101 or email scdappeals@essex.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively, they can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.