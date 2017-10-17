A notorious Vancouver pimp who in currently in jail for trafficking underage girls for sex is suing two Canadian newspapers over allegations they ruined his "good reputation".

Reza Moazami was sentenced to 23 years in prison after being convicted of a total of 29 prostitution-related offence against 11 girls aged between 14 and 19 following a lengthy trial in 2015.

The judge at the British Columbia Supreme Court described how Moazami's behaviour "borders on psychopathic" after he was found using violence, intimidation and humiliation tactics to coerce his young, often drug-addicted victims in prostitution.

During the trial, the court heard how Moazami also violently assaulted a dog he bought for his victims and threatened to kill the animal when two threatened to leave.

According to a lawsuit filed in the BC Supreme Court, Moazami is alleging that media coverage of his trial was unfair and some of the accusations against him were false, reports CTV News.

The suit claims: "Words published in the Vancouver Sun Newspaper and National Post Newspaper ruined [Moazami's] good reputation and character.

"Words used... were either directly or inadvertently defamatory especially given that many of the alleged accusations were proven false in court."

The lawsuit does not name aspects of the reporting from the newspapers were unfair or inaccurate and only lists the dates in which they were published. Four of the articles in question appeared in the Vancover Sun, and six in the National Post.

Moazami is seeking $250,000 (£150,000, US$200,000) in damages as well as other costs which the court may deem "may deem just and equitable."

Postmedia, who own both the newspapers, have not responded to the lawsuit nor have they filed a statement of defence.

Following the sentencing of Moazami – believed to be the longest for prostitution-related offences in Canada's history - Vancouver Police segeant Richard Akin said: "For the young women who were victimized, their stories were validated by the court, recognised by the court.

"And the court sentenced accordingly. There's a clear message for those who are involved in exploiting young people in this city."