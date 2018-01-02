A video called "Birth Becomes Her", which was posted on Mother's Day on May 2017 has allegedly been removed by Facebook seven months later, without any notice. Denver-based birth photographer, Monet Nicole Moutrie said that along with the video, her account was banned on Saturday (30 December) for violating community standards.

The viral video, which showed mothers meeting their newborn babies for the first time, had attracted more than 100 million views after it went viral on Facebook on May 2017.

In a blog post dubbed "Dear Facebook," on Sunday, Moutrie wrote that the video, which according to her contains no explicit nudity, was removed for violating community standards and she was also banned because of it, Cosmopolitan website reported.

"Yesterday evening, as I was nursing my daughter, I got logged out of Facebook," Moutrie. "As soon as it happened, I knew what it meant. I logged back in and was prompted to go through all of my photos and to select any with nudity. Of course, there was none."

"For some reason, after this video was viewed and shared by millions of people around the world for over six months, Facebook decided that these moments were no longer worth seeing. Even though these moments do, in fact, follow the nudity standards," Moutrie added.

According to Facebook's community standards on adult nudity and sexual activity, they restrict certain posts that depict nudity.

"We remove photographs of people displaying genitals or focusing in on fully exposed buttocks," Facebook's website read. "We also restrict some images of female breasts if they include the nipple, but our intent is to allow images that are shared for medical or health purposes. We also allow photos of women actively engaged in breastfeeding or showing breasts with post-mastectomy scarring."

The policy also states that it allows "photographs of paintings, sculptures, and other art that depicts nude figures".

"We also allow Restrictions on the display of sexual activity also apply to digitally created content unless the content is posted for educational, humorous, or satirical purposes," the policy says.

Moutrie said that she is "saddened and quite honestly scared that the important work we're doing will be stifled and hidden behind false statements" and that there is nothing "more antithetical to community than the restriction and censorship of birth, family and life".