As President Donald Trump's Twitter habits continue to raise eyebrows around the world, a new parody account is re-imagining the US leader's 140-character messages as official White House statements. Created by Jewish educator, technologist and coder Russel Neiss, the new Twitter bot - @RealPressSecBot - scans Trump's @realDonaldTrump account for new tweets every five minutes.

It then grabs a new direct quote and edits it to look like more traditional, official statements from the White House. After churning out the first 'statement' on Sunday (4 June), the account gained over 50,000 followers in less than 24 hours and has attracted more than 79,000 followers so far.

The bot's inaugural tweet featured Trump's tweet in which he called on lawmakers to "stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people".

Since then, it has grabbed 12 tweets including one in which he criticised London Mayor Sadiq Khan and took one of his statements out of context.

"Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his 'no reason to be alarmed' statement," Trump tweeted. "[Main Stream Media] is working hard to sell it."

Other tweets captured and refashioned as official tweets include his posts on the legal challenges against his controversial travel ban.

Neiss said the inspiration initially came from a viral tweet by Patrick Cunnane, an aide to former president Barack Obama, who tweeted a mockup of one of Trump's controversial tweets following the terror attacks in London as a statement from the Office of the Press Secretary.

"For context - because he's president - all of Trump's Tweets should be mocked up in the correct presidential statement format. It's telling," Cunnane tweeted on Sunday.

A tweet from Maggie Haberman, a White House correspondent for the New York Times, that said Trump's messages should be called statements, also inspired him to create the bot, Neiss said.

For context - because he's President - all of Trump's Tweets should be mocked up in the correct Presidential statement format. It's telling. pic.twitter.com/UZ7d2WJRs4 — Pat Cunnane (@PatCunnane) June 4, 2017

And calling them "tweets" minimizes them. They're statements from the president made on Twitter. https://t.co/oZcwrx1cQ6 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 4, 2017

Neiss said he used Twitter's data tool REST API to gather the tweets and Python code to edit and reformat them into the 'statement' images. He said the bot took him about 40 minutes to build.

The new Twitter bot also comes as White House aide Kellyanne Conway draws fierce criticism for characterising the media's coverage of Trump's tweets as an "obsession".

"I'm glad it resonates with people," Neiss told Mic. "I just want to ensure that the president's statements get the proper honor and treatment that is befitting the highest office in the land."

A statement by the President: pic.twitter.com/r8eJEZJIN0 — Real Press Sec. (@RealPressSecBot) June 4, 2017

This isn't first Twitter bot for Neiss either.

His previously viral, haunting Twitter bot tweeted the names, photos and heartbreaking fates of refugees who fled Nazi Germany in 1939 on the MS Louis - the German transatlantic liner that was denied entry into Cuba and the US and was forced to return to Europe.

The @Stl_Manifest Twitter account came after Trump signed the controversial travel ban barring travellers from six Muslim-majority countries from entering the US, suspending the entire US refugee programme and banning refugees fleeing the war in Syria from entering.

"I think it's that it's the dissonance," Neiss told The Washington Post. "At their core, these are presidential statements. The moment you treat them as they are, that dissonance feels real and palpable and obvious."

IBTimes UK has reached out to Neiss for comment.

Many social media users praised the account as a great idea for presenting Trump's tweets as presidential tweets and giving them gravity. Others said they decided to unfollow Trump and White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer's account in lieu of @RealPressSecBot.

A statement by the President: pic.twitter.com/fJTemIxD2P — Real Press Sec. (@RealPressSecBot) June 5, 2017

