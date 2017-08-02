Liverpool will complete the signing of Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk despite little movement over the future of the Netherlands international in recent weeks, according to Phil Thompson. The 26-year-old is understood to want a move to Anfield but the Reds are yet to firm up their interest since abandoning attempts to sign him earlier in the summer.

Jurgen Klopp's side were forced to issue an apology after being accused of making an illegal approach to sign Van Dijk, an episode that appeared to end speculation over his future. The ex-Celtic centre-back has five seasons to run on a contract he renewed last year and was expected to lead a new Mauricio Pellegrino era on the south coast.

Liverpool have been once again linked with Van Dijk but Southampton continue to value the player at £50m ($55.7m), according to The Mirror. He was omitted from the club's pre-season trip to France but the club are hopeful talks between him and Pellegrino this week can end with Van Dijk committing himself to Saints.

Southampton legend Matt Le Tissier has labelled Van Dijk as "unprofessional" while former Liverpool striker John Aldridge believes the player should force through a move, and has urged Klopp to make the deal happen to add an "x-factor" to the club's defence, which is badly in need of fresh faces.

Thompson, a three-time European Cup winner with Liverpool, says that despite the hold up a deal for Van Dijk will be completed. "I think the Van Dijk deal will still happen and I think Dominic Solanke was a fantastic steal from Chelsea," the Ex-England international told Sky Sports of the club's transfer dealings. "I hope he gets the game time he's joined for."

Klopp has added Mohamed Salah from Roma and Scotland international Andrew Robertson, alongside Solanke, to his squad for the new campaign, during which Liverpool will be expected to bridge the gap to defending champions Chelsea. The German coach has yet to win any silverware in his time on Merseyside but Thompson feels he can deliver this term.

"I think he can deliver a trophy, even without the remaining signings that he wants to make," he added. "I know a lot of Liverpool fans are nervous about a lack of activity but I think the squad is big enough – the aim is just to add players who are going to make the starting line-up.

"Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Naby Keita were the players he was willing to pay big money for. Everybody is panicking because players are coming in from abroad or from lower Premier League clubs, but I think the team showed they were good enough to compete for a trophy. Up until New Year's Day we were realistically in contention for the title."