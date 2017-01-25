More than 75 years after her death in 1941, Virigina Woolf is still considered one of the most iconic modernist writers of the time. Her approaches to literary style, women's writing and her experimentation with the nonlinear narrative continue to be studied and appreciated the world over.

The London-born author, popularly known for Mrs Dalloway (1925) and To The Lighthouse (1927) and Orlando (1928), was equally famous for her mental breakdowns, which eventually led to her suicide in 1941, by drowning.

From the feminist standpoint, Woolf paved the way for numerous other female writers by shedding light on the inner lives of women restricted by the phallic society they lived in.

On the occasion of her 135th birth anniversary, IBTimes UK takes a look at some of her most memorable quotes — on life, feminism and society.