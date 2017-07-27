Vitesse Arnhem goalkeeper Eloy Room insists he is not thinking about a potential move to Everton despite being viewed as the leading candidate to replace Joel Robles at Goodison Park.

Room, 28, is being lined up by Ronald Koeman to replace Robles as he continues his squad overhaul at Goodison Park, with the Spaniard set to return to his homeland after growing frustrated with his amount of game-time under Koeman.

The Liverpool Echo claim that discussions between Everton and Vitesse have taken place ahead of a potential £1m transfer, but Room stressed there was 'nothing concrete' over a potential switch to Merseyside, though he admitted he could 'imagine' himself joining another club.

"It's very simple: I have a contract with Vitesse," Room told Dutch outlet De Gerdelander. "I also read all the stuff in the media and hear the news of people. But I honestly do not care so much. That only takes me out of my concentration and that's not the intention. "

"As long as there is nothing concrete, I don't even think about it. I can imagine how it would be to go to another club, but it does not matter if nothing has happened."

Everton have already signed a goalkeeper this summer in Jordan Pickford, whose £30m move from relegated Sunderland broke the British transfer record for a goalkeeper. Maarten Stekelenburg is also part of the Blues' squad but Koeman is keen to have three goalkeepers on his roster, with Robles set to depart in the coming weeks.

Koeman stated on Wednesday (26 July) that Everton's business in the summer transfer market is far from over, with a striker, central defender and Gylfi Sigurdsson high on the Dutchman's agenda.

Swansea City talisman Sigurdsson has designs on a move to Goodison Park, but Everton have not yet met the Welsh outfit's £50m valuation of the Icelandic international.

The Blues have seen bids of £40m and £45m rejected by Swansea for Sigurdsson, who is expected to replace Ross Barkley at Goodison Park. Koeman revealed that Barkley is seeking a 'new challenge' away from his boyhood club, who are yet to receive an offer for the 23-year-old.