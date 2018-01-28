A 22-year-old YouTube star's attempt to terrify pedestrians with "acid attack" pranks has been criticised by online viewers. In a prank video, Arya Mosallah can be seen engaging with passers-by on the streets of London and scaring them by throwing water on their faces.

Although Mosallah's clip looked harmless, many viewers slammed the vlogger for making light of the wave of acid attacks that have swept the UK, the Daily Mail reported.

According to the figures released by the Metropolitan Police, there were about 431 acid attacks in London in 2017. It has almost doubled from 261 in 2015 to 454 in 2016, the website reported.

Commenting on the prank video, one YouTuber named Patrick W said: "With the increasing number of acid attacks on the streets of London, this video is anything but funny."

While another said: "Considering acid attacks are increasingly common in London. This maybe isn't the best idea..."

However, Mosallah remained unperturbed and produced a second version. "You smashed the first video with almost 200,000 likes, so I thought I'd come back into London and throw more water at more people's faces."

The second video was published on 7 January on Mosallah's YouTube page, ItsArya, and has gained more than 1,400,000 views.

He wrote in his video that he will make a third video if he gets 150,000 likes on it.