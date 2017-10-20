A singer from the popular television show The Voice has been shot dead by her estranged husband in what police claim is a murder-suicide.

San Sreylai, 23, was shot and killed at a beauty clinic in the upscale Boeung Keng Kang market neighbourhood of Phnom Penh, the Cambodian capital.

Officers are saying that the gunman is believed to be the talented singer's ex-husband – who was named as 53-year-old customs official Chey Rin – and turned the gun on himself.

Security camera footage has since been uploaded online which shows the singer talking to Rin in the entrance just second before she was killed. She appears to turn away before she is shot and the gunman turns the pistol on himself.

Witnesses claim they heard "three or four" gunshots at the time.

No further details have been given about the incident, with Phnom Penh Deputy Police Chief Song Ly stating only that the investigation is ongoing.

Young talent Sreylai was a popular and well-known finalist on The Voice in Cambodia in 2016.

The girl's relationship with her former husband was known to be aggressive, with Run often being abusive.

Sreylai's sister San Kongkea said: "They separated when she entered The Voice Cambodia - the relationship become worse and worse because he is a jealous guy."

A male friend of the singer said: "The husband did not want Sreylai to enter singing competitions. And since she became a part of The Voice, the husband kept quarrelling with her. Even though they separated, he still kept bothering her."

The investigation is ongoing.