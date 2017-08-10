Samsung and Live Nation have announced plans to livestream a Coldplay gig in virtual reality. Fans of vanilla pop-earnestness will be able to enjoy the UK band's A Head Full of Dreams tour in immersive 360-degree VR when the act head to Chicago on 17 August.

The stream is exclusive to Samsung's Oculus-powered VR devices, which means you'll need a Gear VR headset and a compatible Samsung Galaxy smartphone to "experience the band's electrifying performance from a totally new and immersive perspective" from the comfort of your home.

"From the pyrotechnics, to the laser lights and the phenomenal setlist, Gear VR users in more than 50 countries will be able to experience the magic of Coldplay's performance at no additional cost," said Samsung in a press release.

For those unable to view the performance live, the stream will be available for a "limited time" after the concert ends.

"Through our industry-leading VR hardware and platform ecosystem, we are thrilled to offer Samsung Gear VR owners access to premium, immersive live entertainment and experiences in full 360," said Samsung America's vice president for content and services Michael Schmier.

"By partnering with Live Nation and Coldplay, music fans across the globe with Gear VR can tune in to the live concert, experiencing the energy of the show like never before."

Having to stomach watching Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin hop around or awkwardly swing a light bulb about in an inescapable, 360-degree virtual landscape may not be everyone's cup of tea, of course, but the announcement bodes well for those hoping to see other live acts broadcast in VR in the near future.

"Live Nation is a trailblazer when it comes to producing live virtual reality concerts," said Live Nation exec Kevin Chernett. "We not only give fans the best in-seat experience, but we're also committed to working with the best technologies to provide every music fan an extraordinary concert experience, regardless of where they are."

Coldplay's concert at Chicago's Soldier Field will begin streaming in VR on 17 August at 9:30pm EST. If you're in the UK that's 2:30am on 18 August, so you might want to get some kip instead.