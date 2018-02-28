Wales manager Ryan Giggs has urged Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey to sort out his future at the Emirates "sooner rather than later".

The 27-year-old's current deal at the north London club will run down after the end of the next season. He has been with the Gunners side since 2008 and will complete a decade at Arsenal later in the summer.

Arsene Wenger had earlier stressed the need to tie down Ramsey's future by handing him a new deal. Giggs has advised his compatriot to sign an extension and continue with his current employers as he feels it would benefit the player.

"I hope Aaron sorts it out sooner rather than later. Any player having talks with contracts you want it sorted out as quickly as possible," Gigges was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

"He's at a good club. From a personal point of view when you're at a club you're used to it can help you. You know all the staff and the players.

"I was always happy, there was always a challenge at United so I never saw any reason to leave. I was happy playing my football. I never got bored or felt the need to go anywhere else."

Failure by the Gunners to resolve his future before the end of this campaign could see the Wales international enter his final year of his contract. Wenger's side have already been in that situation this season with Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.

The Chilean international was allowed to leave in January as he completed a switch to Manchester United. However, the World Cup winner with Germany committed his future to the London outfit by signing a contract extension.

The United legend was appointed as Wales manager in January. Giggs replaced Chris Coleman after the latter stepped down from his position with the Dragons to take the vacant role at Sunderland.

Giggs' first job in charge will be a trip to the Far East when Wales travel to China for the 2018 China Cup on 22 March. The former winger has already held talks with Gareth Bale and the Real Madrid star is believed to be "really positive" about the trip to Nanning.

"He was really positive about the first trip. He's fit and looking good. He wasn't happy he didn't start against PSG but he came on and made an impact," the two-time Champions League winner explained.

"And in the next few games he started. As we all know, a fit and well Gareth Bale makes such a difference.

"I recognise it's a difficult time of the season with players in the Champions League and going for trophies and trying to fight relegation but, ideally, I want everyone there because it's my first get together."