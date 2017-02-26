Wales rugby international star Elli Norkett has been killed in a car crash in Neath Port Talbot on Saturday (25 February) at 5.40pm local time.

Norkett, 20, died in the two car collision on the A4109 Inter Valley Road between Banwen and Glynneath.

The rugby player who was the youngest player in the 2014 Rugby World Cup was in her final year at the Cardiff Metropolitan University. She was studying sport development and had planned to pursue a career in rugby coaching.

South Wales Police said it is investigating the collision, which involved Norkett's silver Toyota Yaris and a silver Vauxhall Insignia. A 42-year-old woman and her 12-year-old passenger sustained non-life threatening injuries in the crash, BBC reports.

In a statement, her family, who described as a kind-hearted and carrying person said that Norkett had gained four Welsh senior caps when she was 17 years old.

"Elli also represented Wales at Sevens and was selected for the Great Britain Students Sevens. On the club front she was proud to represent Swansea Ladies and the Ospreys.

"Elli was loved and valued by many and has touched the hearts of all her family and friends due to her kind nature and endearing personality," the statement added.

A spokesperson for the Welsh Rugby Union said: "A talented, dedicated player and popular teammate, Elli was a treasured member of the Welsh rugby family. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time."

A friend, Lowri posted on twitter: "The sky has gained another star, you are my everything and beyond. I would do anything to bring you back I love you super star."