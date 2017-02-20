The Walking Dead season 7 aired episode 10 in the US, featuring Rick Grimes struggle to find alliance with the new group. Though he successfully broke deal with the junkyard survival society, it was Daryl and Carol who stole their hearts.

In the episode, New Best Friends, Richard decides to take the Saviors alone without even informing King Ezekiel about his plans. He found Daryl as his best companion and asked him to join him in his Guerrilla war and even offered him a crossbow. However, soon he revealed that after the planned attack, he is leaving the trails for Negan's army to a lone lady staying at the Outskirts of the Kingdom.

Upon asked by Daryl, Richard reveals that it was Carol. His revelation led to an emotional reunion between the long lost friends. Carol and Daryl were separated in season 6 episode 14. She knew the terror that Negan is and burst into tears while asking if the Saviors came to Alexandria and hurt her friends. To keep her calm, Daryl lied to her and said everyone is home safe and they cracked a deal with the notorious group.

But fans were disappointed after the crossbow warrior did not tell Carol about Glenn and Abraham.

While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Norman Reedus explained the reason behind his character's shocking decision. He said: "Because she needs to hear that. She's going through her own thing and there's a reason why she separated herself and doesn't want to be a killer anymore. And she's losing herself, and I think Daryl realizes that. It's a very selfless act. He tells her what she needs to hear to keep going. He does it for her."

The duo shared a close relationship in the show and cared for each other's feelings and Reedus thinks, Carol "needs to be away from it because she's losing herself and that world."

Keeping her away from the bloodshed is a selfless act by Rick's friend and "he realizes that she needs to hold on to something. She's been working towards it and it's been hard for her, and he sees how hard it is for her to even make the choice to do what she's doing now. And selflessly, he tells her what she needs to hear because he cares about her and doesn't want to drag her into something that she doesn't want to be a part of."

The Walking Dead season 7 will return with episode 11 on 26 February on AMC network.