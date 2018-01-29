Have you ever wanted to hear a Harry Potter story told by Rick Grimes from the Walking Dead?

That might still be a while away, but here's the next best thing. The Walking Dead actor Andrew Lincoln will be the voice for the audio book, Quidditch Through The Ages. Written in 2001 by "Kennilworthy Whisp" - definitely JK Rowling - the book details the Harry Potter sport since its theoretical inception.

One downside, however, is that listeners likely won't be hearing the book read in Rick Grime's thick southern American accent. The London-born actor Lincoln will probably read the book in his usual British accent.

According to Nerdist, Lincoln said he was thrilled to be joining the Harry Potter universe in some way. "The Wizarding world is one that I always wanted to get the chance to step into," Lincoln said. "What makes this project so special is not only that it allowed me opportunities to create something my kids love and enjoy, but it also supports great causes, like Comic Relief and Lumos."

The book was written by Rowling to raise money for Comic Relief, the British charity best known for Red Nose Day. Fans of both Harry Potter and the Walking Dead have been quick to express their delight on social media.

