Behind the enigmatic exterior, it would appear that Daniel Craig is a big softie who loves puppies – as the outtake to this video proves. The James Bond star has teamed up with Omaze to offer two lucky fans the chance to be wined and dined during an all-expenses paid trip of a lifetime before taking home a customised 2017 Aston Martin Vantage GT Roadster.

Craig is hoping to help raise money for the United Nations Mine Action Service, a charity that provides mine action assistance for emergencies and peacekeeping in war-torn countries. He was recently named a patron for the fund.

Decked out in a blue blazer and jeans, the 49-year-old lays on the charm with the help of adorable golden retrievers.

"When you have a grand prize of this magnitude, it can be difficult to quantify the value into dollars and cents.

"So let's break it down to something a bit more universal: puppies...

"The greatest value of this experience is the number of lives we can save by supporting the incredible work of the United Nations Mine Action service.

"And that's worth all the puppies in the world."

Those that want to be in with a chance to find out whether Craig prefers his martini shaken or stirred, simply donate £8 via Omaze. The winner will be announced on April 27 with the hot date to take place in April 2018.