It's already set to be a busy year for Warners when it comes to their superhero output, what with Wonder Woman and Justice League set to have their cinematic releases in the coming months and Aquaman to continue filming. But now, new reports are claiming that the studio are keen to shoot one more movie in 2017.

According to Variety's Justin Kroll, there are five potential titles in which the studio might fast-track; Green Lantern Corps, Gotham City Sirens, Suicide Squad 2, Dark Universe and The Flash. Considering the latter (played by Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them actor Ezra Miller) is set to show up in Justice League, it seems logical that his standalone outing should start filming at the earliest convenience.

However, after filmmakers Seth Grahame-Smith and Rick Famuyiwa both abandoned the project on two separate occasions citing creative differences, the Scarlet Speedster-centric film is yet to secure a third name at the helm (or at least, publicly announce they). More recently, it was said to be the subject of script rewrites by King Arthur scribe Joby Harold.

And if that wasn't enough to make it an unlikely contender, fellow Warner project Fantastic Beasts 2 is set to kick off production this summer. Meaning that Miller may not be able to spare the time to film The Flash anyway.

Similarly, Green Lantern Corps hasn't found its director yet either, nor has it nailed down a cast if rumours are to be believed. Dark Universe is also still in its very early stages.

Both Suicide Squad 2 and Gotham City Sirens – an all-female movie led by Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn – are set to be directed by David Ayer, who hasn't got any other projects lined up. The former has most of its roles cast too. For those reasons, it seems most likely out of all of the titles that it will be one of these twos that starts filming this year but only time will tell as to whether Warners will actually be able to squeeze another production in.

Wonder Woman is out in UK cinemas on 2 June 2017. Justice League is released on 17 November.