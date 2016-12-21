YouTube star Adam Saleh has accused Delta Air Lines of discrimination after he was allegedly kicked off a flight for speaking Arabic to his mother on the phone before take-off. The 23-year-old was on the DL001 flight from London to New York with his friend Slim Albaher when the alleged incident took place.

The online personality, who boasts over 1.6 million subscribers to his TrueStoryASA channel, shared a series of video clips on his Twitter page and Periscope showing the moment he was escorted off the flight by Delta flight attendants.

In one video, which has already garnered almost 90,000 retweets, he says that he's close to tears as a group of passengers wave him off and shout "bye".

"They kicked us off the plane because a lady, because a lot of people felt uncomfortable," Saleh said. "Delta Air Lines just kicked us out for speaking Arabic."

Within minutes the hashtag #BoycottDelta was trending worldwide as the online community reacted to his videos.

The Metropolitan police said they were called to escort two passengers "to the terminal where they were assisted with making alternative travel arrangements". No arrests were made.

As a result on the ruckus, the flight was delayed by over an hour and did not depart until 11.36am.

Saleh later told CBSN that he was only talking to his mother who doesn't speak english when "white" people started complaining about his use of Arabic.

Delta Air Lines confirmed that two passengers were ejected from the plane after a number of passengers expressed their "discomfort". A spokesperson said in statement: "We're conducting a full review to understand what transpired. We are taking allegations of discrimination very seriously; our culture requires treating others with respect."

The incident comes months after Muslim couple, Faisal Ali and Nazia Ali, claimed they were singled out after Delta flight crew for saying the word "Allah" and "sweating" on a flight from Paris to Cincinnati, Ohio.