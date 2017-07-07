If you're sitting in an office thinking about how nice it looks outside, there's one way you could get a bit of nature into your life: the return of bear cam.

Back for its sixth year, the live stream from Alaska's Katmai National Park, in partnership with explore.org, is up and running once again.

"Every year over a hundred Brown Bears descend on a mile-long stretch of Brooks River to feast on the largest Sockeye Salmon run in the world," Explore.org says.

Katmai ranger, David Kopshever said in a promotional video filmed in front of bear cam's famous Brooks Falls that "hundreds of thousands of sockeye salmon will swim up this river and try to jump the Falls" this year.

"Standing in their way will be hungry, wild brown bears waiting to feast on them," Kopshever added.

The salmon run is an incredible natural phenomenon that takes places at different points in the year, depending on where you are. Each year, swarms of salmon attempt to make it upstream from the sea to release eggs into their birth streams, a journey that many will not survive as treacherous waters and numerous predators stand in their way.

Along with bears, otters, bald eagles, and seals can all cause problems for the brave fish on their long journey back to the stream in which they were born.