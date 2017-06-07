Pop star Kesha had an awkward encounter with comedian Jerry Seinfeld at the National Night of Laughter and Song event in Washington, D.C. on Monday night. The whole episode that happened on the event's red carpet has been captured on camera.

The Tik Tok star approached the veteran comedian when he was being interviewed by radio host Tommy McFly and made three requests for a hug. But unfortunately, Kesha was left disappointed when Seinfeld refused.

LAST NIGHT @KeshaRose found out @JerrySeinfeld is not a #Hugger -- Is it hard to be a non-hugger in 2017? pic.twitter.com/92OoMFCNkd — Tommy McFLY (@TommyMcFLY) June 6, 2017

"I'm Kesha. I love you so much!" the 30 year-old singer said as she made her way to Seinfeld with her hands out.

"Oh, thanks," the 63-year-old responded.

"Can I give you a hug?" she asked. "No thanks," he answered.

Kesha then repeated her request twice and even said "please". But when he refused she swiftly left the scene in embarrassment.

"I have no idea who that was!" Seinfeld told McFly.

After he was told who Kesha was, he said, "Well I wish her all the best."

Kesha, however, did get a consolation hug from musician Ben Folds.

She shared a photo of her with Folds, which she described as an "honor and a recurring dream come true".

"I used to sneak into Ben Folds shows when i was 15 years old and stand way in the back and scream every word at the top of my lungs. i climbed really really tall chain link dangerous fences. i greased door men. i lost shoes and drove hours over state lines on school nights to catch a glimpse of this legend," she wrote.

"Can't believe he's my friend. and such a wonderful soul. some say that you shouldn't meet your hero's. sometimes that's true. not in this case. i couldn't have been more lucky. thanks for tonight."

The benefit gala was hosted by Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness. Some of the guests at the event were Jay Leno, Katie Couric and Margaret Cho among others.