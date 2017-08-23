A cheeky best man has gone to unprecedented lengths to embarrass his newlywed (former?) friend by revealing his X-rated browsing habits with a little help from adult website PornHub.

During the reception celebrating the bonds of holy matrimony between couple Danny Hodgetts and his new wife "Kath", best man "Thom" introduced a pre-recorded video for gathered friends and family that was created by PornHub to mark the special occasion.

"What has Danny always loved?" says brazen best man Thom in a video recorded within the outdoor tent venue, before describing the groom as a "man of the world" who may have, on occasion, resorted to online pornography on his travels.

"What the f**k is going on?", exclaims one attendee, before Thom projects PornHub's wedding gift onto a nearby sheet.

The video then starts with a PornHub logo before a woman named Aria, dressed in a similarly branded top, introduces herself as onlookers either laugh hysterically or, in the case of the groom, turn a vibrant shade of red.

"Danny, your stamina and loyalty is very much appreciated," says Aria. "All the girls are gutted to hear that you're getting married." The footage eventually skips to a map of the world showing close to twenty international locations from which Danny accessed the popular adult site. These span the UK, US, Australia, China, most of Europe, and many, many more.

It gets worse for the likely horrified groom however, as Aria reveals Danny's favourite PornHub videos like "Foursome in a Bed", "The Royal Society of Fit Bird Watching", and the supposedly Brexit-themed "Yummy Mummy Votes to Remain... in the Boudoir."

To his credit, Danny reportedly took the whole ordeal in his stride. "Everyone at the wedding loved it," Thom told Refinery29. "My friend's face as it was being introduced and played was priceless! They both saw it for what is was, very good-natured humor at his expense. You can see the reactions from the crowd in the video. Wonderful."

The full PornHub video can be watched in its original form here (it's entirely safe, don't worry).