Boston Dynamics' insanely realistic 'robo-dog' is growing big on dexterity and showing off a new trick from its book – an ability to open and hold doors.

On Monday, 11 February, the SoftBank-owned robotics giant shared a new video of its four-legged and technology-rigged pet.

The clip shows a SpotMini, painted in Yellow, running towards a door but failing to get through it as there is no one to open it.

Typically, the problem should have been solved by the robot's human caretaker but here, another SpotMini turned up and opened the door for its pal using an articulated robotic arm.

The second robo-dog came in from another end, stood in front of the door, and then launched its arm to locate and operate the handle of the door.

The whole thing demonstrated of the lifelike agility of the improved 'robo-dog' which even held the door later to allow its friend to pass through. However, it was not immediately clear if the improved SpotMini was working on its own or controlled by an operator who was not in the frame of the video.

The latest video comes just a few months after Boston Dynamics showcased a streamlined version of SpotMini with new colours and a more dexterous profile. However, just like the last time, the company has not revealed anything about the capabilities of eerily realistic robotic pet.

As the company details on its website, SpotMini weighs around 30kg, can roam around for an hour and a half on a single charge and "pick up and handle objects using its 5 degree-of-freedom arm and beefed up perception sensors."