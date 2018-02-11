A Chinese driver and his co-passenger had a lucky escape when they took a wrong exit turn in a parking lot and the car fell from the second floor to the ground.

In a footage caught on the surveillance camera, the car can be seen heading towards the exit on the second floor of the parking lot in Chongqing, China last week. But, instead of taking the turn to the exit, the car went straight through a wall.

According to a CGTN report, the driver had bent over to pick up a USB cable but accidentally stepped on the accelerator.

In another angle of the footage, it can be seen the vehicle, which is a sedan, smashing straight through the wall and hitting the ground.

Later in the video, a woman could be seen crawling out of the car while the driver was pulled out to safety with the help of residents and security personnel.

According to the CGTN report, the two people inside the car were only "slightly injured".