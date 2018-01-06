The WWE has come up with a video that shows the "coolest super moves" on its 2K18 game. The entertainment company wants you to try these top ten "hard-hitting" moves so you can get the upper hand on your opponent while battling it out in the virtual world.

"Enjoy these hard-hitting super moves that will surely knock your opponent's lights out and give you the win," reads the caption of the clip, which has been shared by the wrestling promotion on its Youtube channel.

The video shows animated versions of some of the best former and current WWE superstars clashing in the ring and carrying out some of their best moves for the finish.

The game, which is the nineteenth installment in the WWE game series and fifth under the WWE 2K banner, was developed in a collaboration between Yuke's and Visual Concepts and published by 2K Sports. The WWE 2K18 was released on 17 October 2017.

Here are the top ten moves you should try on WWE 2K18.

10. Bayley vs Alexa Bliss

Coming in at the 10 spot is Bayley with the belly-to-belly suplex on Alexa Bliss from the second rope.

9. Shane McMahon vs Kurt Angle

Next on the list is Kurt Angle with the Angle Slam on Shane McMahon from the second rope.

8. Braun Strowman vs Kalisto

Braun Strowman comes in at eight spot with a body slam on his opponent from the second rope.

7. Paige vs Sasha Banks

Paige carries out the Fisherman suplex from the ropes for the seven position.

6. The Undertaker vs Roman Reigns

The Undertaker carries out a chokeslam on Reigns from the second rope.

5. The Rock vs Edge

The Rock flattens out Edge with The Rock Bottom from the top rope.

4. John Cena vs Kurt Angle

John Cena hits the Attitude Adjustment from the second rope for the kill.

3. Batista vs Seth Rollins

Batista carries out the Batista Bomb from the second rope for the finish.

2. Triple H vs Bobby Roode

Triple H hits the Pedigree on Bobby Roode from the second rope.

1. Randy Orton vs Kevin Owens

Randy Orton takes the number on spot with the RKO on Kevin Owens from the second rope.

Watch the video below