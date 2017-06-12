Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States, has set social media alight after a video went viral showing him shaking the hand of everybody on his flight from Atlanta to Washington, DC.

In a move some might term 'presidential', noted peanut farmer and former president Carter quietly makes his way down the aisle to shake each passenger's hand as the pilots make the usual flight announcements over the top.

Over at Mashable, one writer noted that this was somewhat of a routine for Carter, who is often pictured happily greeting passengers on any flight he takes.

Many on social media #swoon-ed at Carter's kind act with some comparing his demeanour to that of current president Donald Trump.

"Jimmy Carter is compassionate, humble & caring. Trump could learn a lot from him. Unfortunately, Trump has no interest in learning anything," wrote one.

Trump's handshake has also been the subject of media interest, though not for anywhere near the same reasons as Carter's. The current president's handshake can oftentimes seem forceful, as if he's yanking the other person towards him.

The video was uploaded by James Parker Shefflied who told a local news station that "everyone seemed genuinely excited" on the plane. "Who expects a president to be on their commercial flight, let alone making an effort to greet every passenger?"

Sheffield also said that Carter did not speak much to each passenger as he did not want to delay the plane.