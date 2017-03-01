Francois Hollande reacted nonchalantly to a sniper accidentally shooting a waiter while he was speaking on 28 February. In fairness to the French president he seemed genuinely unaware of what had happened.

Hollande was addressing a crowd in western France when a police marksmen accidentally fired his rifle while changing position atop a surveillance point. The bullet flew into a nearby tent and injured a waiter, who was preparing drinks, and one other person. They were said not to be life-threatening injuries.

The clip shows a loud clicking sound causing Hollande to stop speaking mid sentence. He then looks up to where it came from and says, "I hope this is nothing serious – I don't think so," before continuing.

The French leader was speaking at an event for the opening of a Paris-Bordeaux high-speed train line in Villognon, in the department of Charente, when the gunshot rang out.

Hollande is not standing to serve another term in the forthcoming presidential elections. His former colleague Emmanuel Macron is favourite to win the race having defected from The Socialist Party to found En Marche! .