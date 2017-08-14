A video shared on social media shows a heroic Londoner single-handedly trying to put out a huge fire on a bus on Finchley Road, armed with just a household fire extinguisher.

When a doubledecker bus burst into flames on Sunday night (13 August) outside Finchley Road & Frognal station, a security guard rushed to extinguish the blaze.

He ran to the bus immediately and started to douse the flames with foam from a small extinguisher.

Eyewitnesses, who said they heard a "loud bang" as the fire broke out, hailed the man as a hero for rushing to the scene without a moment's hesitation. People on the bus were screaming as the man tried to put out the fire.

"He wasn't wearing a mask or anything like that, he just ran out and did what he could. He is a hero. At one point he was so close to the flames, people were shouting at him to get back," one eyewitness said.

The man continued to tackle the blaze until fire engines arrived at the scene at around 7.25pm. They managed to get the fire under control in ten minutes.

The bus driver and all the passengers managed to escape the bus without injuries.

A Transport for London spokeswoman said: "There were no injuries sustained by the passengers or driver and investigations as to the cause of the incident are under way."