Despite the popularity of IoT (Internet of Things) devices, they are known to be highly vulnerable to cyberattacks. Cybercriminals have previously hijacked vulnerable IoT devices to create massive malicious botnets and launch large-scale cyberattacks. Such devices can also be prime avenues for hackers to spy on victims. A woman in the Netherlands got the scare of her life, after her internet connected home security camera was hacked and the cybercriminal not only tracked her movements but also started talking to her.

"I moved left and right and the camera moved with me," Rilana Hammer wrote in a Facebook post, describing the terrifying experience. Hammer said she bought the security camera to keep an eye on her house and puppy while she was away from home. "You can operate it on your phone and listen to what's happening in your home. This was perfect because I just had a puppy," Hammer wrote in her post.

However, Hammer said she was shocked when the she heard someone speaking to her through the security camera. "I walked over there, the camera turned my side and I heard: 'Bounjour madame.'" Hammer said she unplugged the device but later turned it on again and within a minute, the hacker was again talking to her. "I'm being watched, but for how long? What has that person seen from me? My house, my personal possessions," Hammer wrote in her post.

According to local media, the security camera, which Hammer purchased from Action, has been returned and the incident has been reported to the manufacturer. IBTimes UK has reached out to Hammer for further clarity on the matter and is awaiting a response.

IoT devices, such as home security cameras have been compromised before and may pose a major threat to users' privacy. Earlier this year, security experts demonstrated how hackers could potentially hack vulnerable security cameras using infrared light to expose users' personal data or even break into their homes.