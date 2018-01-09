If you're an alligator in the Brunswick Islands, North Carolina, 2018 hasn't got off to a great start.

The Shallotte River Swamp Park, located in Ocean Isle Beach, showed what winter 2018 was like for the big reptiles, andit doesn't look too great.

The resort uploaded several videos on their Facebook page showing footage of the gators in their frozen swamp on 7 January, following sub-zero weather conditions in the US. The video has gathered almost 158,000 views since it was posted.

At first, nothing strikes out too much, until you spot what looks like greyish stones among the leafs and twigs in the middle of the frozen muddy water. These are actually the snouts of the park's alligators.

Except for their nostrils and noses, the reptiles are completely wrapped in ice, like something taken straight from the Ice Age movie. But although they look as dead as Leonardo Di Caprio at the end of Titanic, these gators are alive and well. They are experiencing brumation, which is close to hibernation. Reptiles are cold blooded animals and can regulate their body temperature and adapt their metabolism. In a blog post, Shallotte River Swamp Park defines it as a "lethargic state".

What's more, alligators can actually tell when water is about to freeze. That's when they stand upright, letting their nose peek out of the water - so that'll they always be able to breathe, even once the water has frozen.

Shallotte River Swamp Park explained that gators can endure temperature as low as 4.4 degreesC, so be assured the reptiles of the North Carolina park are fine. They're just literally chilling until the swamp's water defrosts and warms up.