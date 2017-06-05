An Illinois man has been captured on camera while jumping into a moving car to save the life of its driver who was having a seizure.

Randy Tompkins risked his life to save the driver, a video footage from the Dixon Police department has showed.

The video shows a car running a red light at low speed, heading into oncoming traffic. As the car continues to move, Tompkins who is in his pickup truck realises that its driver is not well and is suffering a seizure.

Without wasting a single moment, Tompkins slows down his truck, pulling to the side of the road and then jumping into the moving vehicle to stop it.

(2/2) Dash cam video of the incident: pic.twitter.com/KpS1RDaZ88 — Dixon Police (@DixonPolice) June 3, 2017

Tompkins later shared his experience on Facebook and wrote, "Wow I just saved this guy's life in the blue car I jumped in his car he was having a seizure at the wheel the cops said they saw me jump in his window like dukes of Hazzard it was crazy I saw him coming at me so I backed up real fast to the side and jumped out and jumped in his car to stop it wow my adrenaline is still going."

The pickup truck driver has been widely praised, but some critics have questioned the Dixon police officers as they were behind the driver and did nothing to stop him.

In response to the criticisms, police tweeted: "Yes, because in the 10 seconds we were behind the car we could see with our x-ray vision the driver was seizing and let him keep driving."