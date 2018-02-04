Japan has launched the smallest-rocket ever to deliver a satellite into space, achieving a major feat in the spacefaring industry.

The unique record was set after Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency or JAXA modified an SS-520 sounding rocket inside its nose and launched a 13.6-inch TRICOM-1R aka Trichom One Ear cubesat on it, according to a report in Engadget.

The launch, as the agency reported, was successful and the satellite equipped with radio and imaging instruments is working normally.

"Unit 5 of the SS-520 flew as planned, succeeded in separating the TRICOM-1R microsatellite in orbit for about 7 minutes 30 seconds after the experiment," said the statement from Jaxa. "The TRICOM-1R's status is normal."

According to the Japan Times, the vehicle is as tall a utility pole measuring 33ft in height and around 20 inches in diameter. Built from home electronics and smartphone parts, the whole thing weighed approximately 2,900kg at lift-off, of which 140kg belonged to the tiny payload, which says was small enough to fit even inside a car, the Engadget report said.

Now, the tiny satellite will use its position in low-Earth orbit and designated set of cameras to observe our planet.

The record-setting flight came a year after a similar mission vehicle failed because of a technical glitch that kept officials from activating its second stage. Within seconds of blast-off, the vehicle lost all telemetry data. An investigation later revealed that the accident happened due to a short circuit.

The latest success takes minaturised rocket launches a step closer towards prominancy in the spacefaring sector. However, it is worth noting that Japan is not the only one in this race.

Earlier this month, New Zealand-based space startup Rocket Lab delivered four tiny satellites to low-Earth orbit. Such launches are economically effective than regular-sized space vehicles and could pave a much affordable and reliable option for small companies to get their payloads safely into space, The Verge reports.