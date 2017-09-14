It appears that British grime star Lethal Bizzle's unlikely friendship with acting veteran Dame Judi Dench is going from strength to strength, with the 32-year-old musician enlisting the James Bond star to help promote his new fragrance range.

In a short clip posted to Bizzle's Instagram page, the Victoria & Abdul actress is seen wearing a white 'Dench' cap from his clothing line while holding a black perfume bottle in her hand. " Use Dench, makes sense," she says before the camera pans over to Bizzle, real name Maxwell Owusu Ansah. Unable to top her delivery, he simply replies:"What she said."

His timeline was soon awash with fans who praised him for pulling off the ultimate endorsement, with one of his 318k followers, writing: "No you didn't hats off to u my man you're killing it".

Another person said: "Can't beat a bit of Judy in ya dench @lethal #judydench" and third wrote: "Ahhh this is timeless stay Dench has perfect meaning now."

The pair shot the impromptu promo while taking a break from their shoot with online entertainment magazine LADBible. They joined forces for an unusual musical collaboration, which saw Dench show off her rapping skills.

Bizzle and his cousin, former Arsenal star Emmanuel Frimpong, coined the term in 2010 when celebrating their goals while competing against each other playing Fifa. He later defined the word that "can be used when complimenting something. For example, 'That car is dench!' Or, 'Oi look at that girl, she's dench!'"

In 2012, 82-year-old Dench told the Radio 1 DJ Greg James that she was thrilled at the use of her surname as an adjective and printed on T-shirts and caps.

London-born Bizzle said he initially worried she was going to "slag me off" and was pleased she instead endorsed his brand. "I pulled over to the side of the road when she came on the radio and she really smashed it," he told The Sun. "When she started saying in her posh voice that her grandchildren wore T-shirts saying 'Dengchang' on them it had me in stitches."