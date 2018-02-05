When Kevin Hart drinks, he can be somewhat unpredictable.

The comedian and actor became a trending topic on Super Bowl Sunday (4 February) when he tried to get up onstage alongside the Philadephia Eagles as they celebrated defeating the New England Patriots.

NBC footage from the biggest sporting event of the year Stateside shows the moment the father of three tried to push his way into the celebrations as Darrell Green was bringing the Vince Lombardi Trophy up to the stage.

Elated by the Eagles' victory, the Philadelphia native made another embarrassing gaffe during NFL Network's Super Bowl post-game show by dropping the f-bomb live on air.

"Philadelphia's a great city. I hope this is an example of what we can do. We gave a f**k," he said before realising he had made mistake. "Ooh, I'm out," he then said, dropping his microphone and walking away.

Taking to Instagram on his way home, the 38-year-old star apologised for his behaviour and warned his 56.7 million followers to stay away from the alcohol.

"To all the kids out there, I just want to say, don't drink," he said. "When alcohol's in your system, you do dumb stuff. Me trying to onstage with the trophy is definitely in the top two stupidest things I've ever done. But who cares? The Eagles won the Super Bowl."

"Yeah, I'm still a little tipsy, but the world can kiss my ass," Hart added.

He also addressed being denied entry to the stage by a burly security guard, revealing he had refused to heed his wife's warming. "My wife was the first one to say don't go up there. I got to be up there with my city...but it didn't work out too good. The man did his job, didn't he? He said, 'Kevin Hart, I know who you are, but you can't be up here. Who gives a shit? Fly, Eagles, fly. F**k it."

Hart capped off his online apology with a variety of different hashtags which included "#iShouldHaveListenedToMyWife," "#ImBuyingaEagleWithTheMoneyiWon" and "#AtLeastiDidntPunchaHorse."