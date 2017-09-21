This is the terrifying moment a knife-wielding moped gang pounced upon an innocent woman on the streets of London in broad daylight.

The four-strong crew of marauders, riding two vehicles, were cruising Bensham Manor Road in Thornton Heath when they spotted their target.

One of the thugs leaped onto the pavement with his weapon raised, demanding the lady hand over her jewellery.

She squealed in terror. The people accompanying her bravely put their own bodies in between her and the attacker, who seemed reluctant to use a weapon.

Eventually, another gang member had to dismount and take the victim's treasured possessions. The gang sped off, leaving one of the woman's associates on the ground in pain.

The brazen attackers' faces could not be seen because they kept their helmets on.

"Officers from the Metropolitan Police Service Croydon attended and reported this incident," the Met said in a tweet. IBTimes UK has reached out to the force for further comment.

The footage was shared on Twitter by an account apparently belonging to the Norbury Labour Party, but it is unclear if someone connected to the account recorded the incident or if it was shared on someone else's behalf.

The account said the gang had "stole her chain". The Norbury Labour Party have been approached for further comment.

The attack happened a stone's throw from Brigstock Road, where a similar attack took place on 31 August. Two men riding a single moped robbed an innocent pedestrian just outside Whitehorse Manor School, the Croydon Advertiser reported.

Figures released by the Met earlier this year showed there were 9,029 crimes where the suspect was riding a moped or motorcycle – a 750% increase on 2014's total of 1,053.

A series of shocking clips have emerged in recent months showing the lengths this increasingly brazen breed of criminal will go to in order to snatch other people's property.

More moped muggers terrorising London in shocking videos

The high-profile spate of moped-enabled thefts has garnered more headlines than its sister crime in which thieves steal parked mopeds from the streets of London, often to commit further misdeeds with.

Thefts of mopeds and motorbikes surged to 14,938 in 2016 – a 55% increase on 2014, when there were 9,660 incidents.

Police believe that the two trends are related: a new double-edged criminal culture has emerged whereby thieves steal motorised vehicles and then use them as speedy getaway engines for high street muggings.