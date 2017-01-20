The Women's March on London is one of more than 600 sister events happening all over the world on Saturday (21 January 2017), the first full day of Donald Trump's US presidency. Thousands of people are expected to march through the streets of the UK capital in solidarity for women's struggles for equal rights in the US and all over the world.

The main event, the Women's March on Washington, DC, pledges to protect fundamental human rights and safeguard "freedoms threatened by recent political events".

The message of the organisers is one of unity. They stated: "We will march, wherever we march, for the protection of our fundamental rights and for the safeguarding of freedoms threatened by recent political events. We unite and stand together for the dignity and equality of all peoples, for the safety and health of our planet and for the strength of our vibrant and diverse communities."

In London, the march with begin in front of the US Embassy at 24 Grosvenor Square with a performance and three opening speeches, after which the demonstrators will set off towards Trafalgar Square, where a rally will be held from 2pm to 3.30pm.

The speakers include politicians Stella Creasy, Yvette Cooper and Caroline Russell, comedians Sajeela Kershi and Sara Pascoe, and activists Natasha Walter of Women for Refugee Women and Lady Phyll Opoku-Gyimah, the co-founder, trustee and executive of Black Pride, among others. TV presenter and Women's Equality Party co-founder Sandi Toksvig will act as the MC for the rally.

There are sister rallies organised in other cities across the UK, including Bangor, Barnstable, Belfast, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Lancaster, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Shipley, Southampton, St Austell and York.

You can watch the march live, starting at 12pm GMT, belows.