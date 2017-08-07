British supercar manufacturer McLaren recently spent 2,000 man-hours crafting its latest one-off masterpiece.

But instead of being constructed from gleaming carbon fibre and with a turbocharged V8 engine, the car was built almost entirely from Lego bricks in just 59 seconds.

Built to sit on the company's stand at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in June, the car closely resembles McLaren's new 72S supercar. The model is made from 280,000 individual bricks - plus a set of Mclaren wheels - and weighs in at 1,600kg, some 300kg more than a real 720S.

A team of constructors began with a simple metal space frame with four wheel hubs resembling disc brakes. From that simple base, they built the car's body layer by layer, consulting several laptops as they went along.

At one point during the construction a team member is seen sitting at the front, such is the strength of hundreds of thousands of Lego bricks piled on top of each other.

The final 13,000 bricks were installed on-site at Goodwood, and the project raised over £2,700 for the official Goodwood charity.

Once completed, the finished model shared a close resemblance to a real 720S, complete with the car's distinctive front lights, air intakes and curved bodywork.

Revealed at the Geneva motor show earlier this year, the real 720S is powered by a 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine. It produces 710 horsepower, can reach 60mph in 2.9 seconds and has a top speed of 212mph. Prices start at just over £200,000, but with extras this can increase significantly.