Recording a live interview has its risks – as interviewee Robert Kelly found out when his children burst into the room during a discussion with BBC World.

"And what will it mean for the wider region... I think one of your children has just walked in," the BBC interviewer says, stifling a laugh.

As Kelly, a professor of politics at Pusan National University in South Korea, tries to continue the interview, a second child enters the room in a baby walker.

"Pardon me," Kelly says, as a woman – presumably the nanny or the mother – rushes in to remove the kids from the situation.

"My apologies," he laughs. All hell breaks loose in the background as the woman tries to manhandle the children out of shot.

Heroically, he manages to salvage the interview and get back on track once the children are out of the room – although you can hear the children screaming and crying.