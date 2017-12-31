Police have praised a woman who helped them capture a suspect by tripping him up.

Aaran Cadman, 23, was running from police on Christmas Eve in Hertford when the woman walked into the road, stuck her foot out and caused him to fall.

Cadman, from Cheshunt, Hertfordshire, was then arrested and charged with possession of a controlled drug, assaulting a police officer and being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Police have now released the footage of the incident in the hope of identifying and thanking the woman.

Neighbourhood officers had received reports of a group of men threatening door staff at a venue in the town on 24 December.

Shortly afterwards the police stopped a vehicle, after which one of the men inside made a break for it.

East Herts Chief Inspector Gerry McDonald said: "I would like to praise the woman's efforts in apprehending the suspect – her initiative allowed my officers to capture the suspect and quickly arrest him.

"By the time the officers had detained him and transferred him to a police vehicle, the member of the public had left the scene so they did not get chance to say thank you.

"If it was you, or you know the identity of this person, please call 101 and ask to be put in touch with me as I would like to personally thank her for what she has done."

Cadman has been released on bail and is due to appear at Stevenage Magistrates' Court on 24 January 2018.