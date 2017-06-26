US authorities and the family of Otto Warmbier are speculating about what happened to the 22-year-old inside North Korea, before he was returned to the US in a coma he would never recover from.

The student met a heartbreaking end after spending a year and a half in a labour camp inside the communist state for stealing a propaganda poster. We may never know exactly happened to him.

But we can certainly form make guesses based on leaked footage of two 'interrogations' dealt out by North Korean agents to a woman and a man respectively, in a video released in 2012.

The film shows the uncompromising brutality of state agents, charged with upholding law and order in the east Asian dictatorship.

It was released during the premiership of Kim Jong-il, the second of three Kims to rule the country with an iron fist.

His father, Kim Il-sung, was the original Supreme Leader, while his son, Kim Jong-un, now enjoys absolute power.

In the first part of the film, a North Korean woman is accused of fleeing her homeland – a crime in itself – and having sexual relationships with Chinese and South Korean men, according to the Daily Mail.

The blindfolded and bound woman denies the accusations fervently, but this does her no favours as the man in uniform then gets up from behind his desk and kicks her in the face, sending her toppling over.

For over a minute, she continues to be beaten and taunted, including with a stick, as well as having her face pushed into the wall which, eerily, appears to have a large preexisting blood stain n it.

A similarly grim fate befalls the man in the second part of the film. He is punched and has his legs beaten with a stick after being accused of trying to escape to China.

It is not known whether Otto Warmbier was beaten in this fashion while serving time in a labour camp.