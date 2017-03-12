Olly Murs slimed Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards
Olly Murs was slimed as he was presented with a Nickelodeon Kids Choice AwardGetty

Singer Olly Murs got covered in green gunge after winning a gong at this year's Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards.

To be doused is considered a right of passage at the annual award show voted for by children and the Dear Darlin' hit-maker seemed to take it all on the chin, later declaring it "hilarious".

Doing the honours were Diversity stars Ashley Banjo and Perri Kiely – who most recently appeared on E4's Celebs Go Dating.

After presenting the 32-year-old with the UK Solo Megastar Honorary Award, Ashley and Perri each grabbed a bucket.

Clutching his KCA iconic orange blimp statue, Olly stood in an empty inflatable paddling pool ready to accept his fate.

Sharing a clip on Instagram afterwards, Olly told his 1.8m followers: "Thanks @nickelodeonuk for my #KCA uk solo megastar award! really unexpected but huge thank you love it plus being slimed was hilarious."

Since finishing second on ITV talent show The X Factor, Essex-born Olly has gone on to become one of the UK's biggest male solo artists.

To-date he has five number one-selling albums under his belt which have spawned four chart-topping singles.

He has recently embarked on his latest sold-out UK arena tour which will include two nights at the London O2 Arena later this month.

While career-wise he may be on a high, casting a shadow on his personal life is a long-standing family feud with twin brother Ben Hart.

Olly Murs gunged
Olly Murs was covered from head to toe in the green gooGetty

Ben has cut off all contact with his family after falling out with them eight years ago when Olly competing on The X Factor forced him to miss Ben's wedding.

Opening up about it last week, Olly confessed that he hoped they might finally be able to patch things up.

He explained: "We never held a grudge, we never fell out when we were at home, ever, it's hard now not ever having your twin brother around to experience this life that I have now got, knowing that we used to have an argument or a disagreement and we'd just get over it and it would be fine.

Olly Murs Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2017
A freshly gunged Olly Murs poses with his award and Diversity stars Ashley Banjo and Perri KielyGetty

"In my head, I think that I really hope that the next time I see him, and I don't know when that's going to be, but I do hope that will be the case.

He added to The Sun: "It sounds weird but I hope we just sit in a room and go, 'It was a bit of a silly eight years wasn't it?'"

However, according to Ben, it will never happen.

Speaking to The Sunday People today, he declared: "I've moved on. "The last time I made contact I got the door slammed in my face."