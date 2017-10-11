China's obsession with glass bridges reached new heights this week after a walkway with a special 'cracking effect' was unveiled.

The 3,871ft-high walkway brought a tour guide to his knees when its glass panels appeared to shatter underneath him.

The shaken man was filmed falling to the ground as the bridge at the Taihang Scenic Area in Handan, Hebei Province, started 'cracking'.

The viral video, shared by People's Daily China, shows the man crawling across the bridge and shouting out in fear as he looks down at the mountain range below.

The tourists on the tour stayed behind on the covered part of the walkway, where the special cracking effect had not been installed. Infrared sensors are installed near the end of the bridge to detect human motion and set off the cracking effect.

The 872ft-long and 6.6ft-wide walkway is built along a cliff of the East Taiheng mountains.

There are around 60 glass bridges in China, including the world's longest glass walkway in Zhangjiajie National Forest Park, which is 1410ft-long and suspended 984ft above the ground.

In 2015, a 3,500ft-high glass walkway in the Yuntai Mountains actually did crack under a tourist's feet. The bridge was temporarily closed for repairs.