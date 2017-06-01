A Republican congressman announced that God will "take care" of climate change, during a town hall meeting last Friday (26 May).

Michigan representative Tim Walberg told a crowd of constituents he believed mankind was contributing to global warming, but was sure the popular Christian deity would not let it get out of hand.

Footage of the speech was only updated to Youtube yesterday (31 May) but has already been viewed over 10,000 times.

It shows the 66-year-old saying: "I believe there's climate change. I believe there's been climate change since the beginning of time.

"I think there are cycles. Do I think that man has some impact? Yeah, of course. Can man change the entire universe? No."

"As a Christian, I believe that there is a creator in God who's much bigger than us. And I'm confident that, if there's a real problem, He can take care of it."

The lawmaker's bold remarks have surfaced as the world waits for President Donald Trump to announce whether he will revoke the US's commitment to fighting climate change by pulling out of the Paris accord.

Trump was highly critical of the agreement signed by Barack Obama and 194 other world leaders in 2015, which pledged to reduce carbon emissions by at least 26% before 2025.

Trump is set to make the announcement today (Thursday 1 June) at 7pm GMT.