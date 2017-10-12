SpaceX successfully launched the Echo Star 105/SES-11 commercial communications satellite on Wednesday (11 October) from the historic Launch Complex 39A at Nasa's Kennedy Space Center in Florida using another reused rocket. SpaceX's flagship Falcon 9 rocket lifted off at 6:53pm EST carrying the high-powered satellite to geostationary transfer orbit in the space company's 15th launch so far this year and second flight in just three days.

About 8 minutes after launch, the rocket's previously used first stage returned to Earth and stuck the landing on the droneship named "Of Course I Still Love You" stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

The rocket booster was previously launched into space in February in SpaceX's 10th resupply mission to the International Space Station for Nasa. It successfully landed at SpaceX's ground-based Landing Zone 1 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station for future reuse.

The successful feat marks the third time SpaceX has used a "flight proven" Falcon 9 rocket booster and the third time it returned safely to Earth.

It also marks SpaceX's 18th successful booster recovery in 23 attempts and the firm's 14th success in a row.

The EchoStar 105/SES-11 satellite was deployed to its targeted orbit about 36 minutes after liftoff.

The dual-mission hybrid Ku and C-band communications satellite will be used by both the Colorado-based operator EchoStar and Luxembourg-based company SES to provide high-definition TV service across North America including Hawaii, Mexico and the Caribbean.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has long championed reusability for space flights in an effort to drive down hardware and missions costs.

The latest mission comes just days after SpaceX successfully lifted 10 new Iridium Next satellites on Monday from the Vandenberg Air Force Base in California and nailed the rocket booster landing yet again.