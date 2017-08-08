Stormzy's girlfriend Maya Jama did the one thing we all dread – accidentally dropping the birthday cake on the floor. The TV presenter hosted a belated celebratory bash for Stormzy in August but, unfortunately, not everything went to plan judging by the epic mishap.

The Big For Your Boots rapper turned 24 on 26 July but was away performing on tour in Australia meaning he was unable to celebrate with many of his friends and family, including girlfriend Jama. Krept & Konan, Chip, Big Mike and Michael Dapaah were among the celebrity guests in attendance at the party who also had to wear Stormzy masks.

In footage posted on Snapchat, Jama, 22, and Dapaah are seen carrying the custom-made "Merky" cake into the room while the guests sing Happy Birthday.

Stormzy is briefly seen wearing a gold crown on his head but the camera soon cuts to gasps after Jama and Dapaah accidentally drop the incredible cake on the floor. As one guest tries to save the splattered remnants, everyone else continues singing to avoid completely ruining the moment.

The ill-fated cake, created by Sandro's Cakery, boasted three large tiers of black icing with Stormzy's catchphrase "#Merky" written in white while the top tier consisted of a black and white globe.

Initially, the bakery tweeted: "What a pleasure to cater to the extremely talented @Stormzy1 with a 2 tier MERKY cake with an EDIBLE globe on top! Hope you enjoy!" but cake creator Danny Church added after the incident: "Guys - this is the cake in all its glory before it took a tumble. I don't know whether to laugh or cry! Lol @Stormzy1!"

Jama, who is set for primetime glory hosting new ITV competition series Cannonball, replied in good humour: "I organised the party lool I'm allowed one slip."

The TV personality added on Instagram: "Successfully managed to pull off a surprise belated birthday party yesterday & here's the 7foot cake before the accident. Such a lovely day!"

Prior to the surprise party, Stormzy received perhaps the best birthday gift when his chart-topping debut album, Gang Signs & Prayer, was shortlisted for the Mercury Prize award. Reacting to the recognition, Stormzy, real name Michael Omari, wrote on Instagram: "‪I put my heart, my soul and my absolute everything into making this album. I can't even begin to explain... Over the moon right now #GSAP - About to play my sold out show in Melbourne and celebrate in style."