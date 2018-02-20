A teenage girl has been arrested for setting up her own father to be carjacked at gunpoint.

Texas-born 17-year-old Susan Mize, a 16-year-old black male and another white male were involved in the hold up, said Montgomery County Police.

Police said the two males forced their way into the red Nissan that Susan Mize was driving in with her father at an intersection in the town of Spring, in southeastern Texas.

They took cash from the father and then forced him to drive to his home in order to get more money.

But once home the father bolted for his house locked it and called 911, reported Montgomery County Police Reporter.

The two males let Mize go and took off in the family car driving a few miles, before fleeing on foot into nearby woods.

Cops quickly caught the 16-year-old and took him into custody at the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Center. But his accomplice, who is believed to be armed, has not been found, sparking a police manhunt.

"This is an active investigation," Montgomery County Police Lieutenant Scott Spencer told Fox News.

Later, Texas cops arrested Mize after learning she allegedly came up with the scheme to steal from her dad. She was taken to Montgomery County Jail, where she is being held on $75,000 bond for aggravated robbery.