A family in Dublin filmed the moment they were waved at by an extremely friendly seal.

Simon McGarr was walking past Howth Harbour with his family when they came across a man who was cutting a fish into pieces and throwing them to the seal.

Afterwards, the seal popped its head out of the water and waved at the man with its flipper - in a show of gratitude.

The man told McGarr that the seal had previously taken a bang to its head when a boat ran it over, but that it had recovered well.

Back in 2011, visitors regularly spotted another waving seal nicknamed "Cheery Charlie" - which may or may not be the same one.

Charlie discovered he could get more fish from tourists and locals if he flashed a flipper.