Want to pull off an Oscar-worthy proposal that your other half will never forget? Then enlist the help of the star of the ultimate big-screen romance, Sleepless in Seattle.

Tom Hanks played the ultimate wingman on Saturday ( 4 November) when he helped a man pop the question to his "superfan" other half at the Texas Book Festival in Austin.

The 61-year-old Hollywood actor was at a talk about his new book, Uncommon Type: Some Stories, which he concluded with a question-and-answer session.

However, he left an all-important question from Ryan McFarling until last. After declaring that he was bored of answering their questions and wanted to ask one of his own, he told the stunned crowd: "Here's Ryan's question, and it's for Nikki Young...'Nikki, will you marry me?'"

A clip of the special moment captured by a guest at the reading shows McRafling getting on one knee immediately and presenting his girlfriend Nikki Young with a ring as the crowd erupted in applause.

The Cast Away star then brought the pair on stage in front of the 1,000-person audience, where Young accepted. " Now we all agree that this is one lucky man," Hanks said.

Sharing a photo of the happy couple kissing onstage, attendee Min Jin Lee wrote: "A wedding proposal happens at the @tomhanks reading @texasbookfest just now. #love."

Hanks is not be the first celebrity to be roped into a proposal. Back in March, one Adele fan used the singer's final concert in Australia to pop the question.

Beyoncé's lead dance captain Ashley Everett also got engaged during an epic onstage surprise proposal on the St. Louis stop of The Formation World Tour in September 2016.