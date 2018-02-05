Hollywood icon Will Smith joined Instagram back in December during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and ever since he has been busy teaching other stars just how it's done.

On Super Bowl Sunday (4 February) the 49-year-old West Philadelphia native took to the photo-sharing platform to reveal how he prepared for the biggest game of the year, and it made for comedy gold.

In a short film posted to his 7.1 million followers, the Prince of Bel-Air returns to his roots to create some hype for the Philadelphia Eagles as they took on the New England Patriots.

The video montage, which features the theme song of the city's most famous athlete, Rocky Balboa, shows him eating an energy-boosting breakfast before getting into a full Eagles merchandise, keychain included.

The caption read: "PHILLY IS IN THE BUILDING!"

As raucous celebrations broke out at the US Bank Stadium, in Minneapolis as Eagles fans celebrated their shock Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots, Justin Timberlake's halftime show was quickly forgotten because Smith was having his own party on Instagram.

The father of three had returned to social media to show fans his celebratory dance, which he filmed in front of a mirror still in his Eagles gear with the same Rocky soundtrack.

He captioned the clip, which could easily give the Carlton Banks dance a run for his money: "PHILLY HAS LEFT THE BUILDING!!"

Fans flocked to the comment section to give him their seal of approval with one person writing:"This could be the greatest insta post I've ever seen ."

Another said: "Will only got instagram the other day.. and already be showing EVERYONE how it's done #love it

A third added: "Whoever gave Will Smith access to Instagram deserves a trophy! I love watching his videos they're so funny! Your the bomb!!! "

Pre-game routine:

Post-game celebration: