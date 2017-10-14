Live Kick-off: 5:30pm Alexis Sanchez and Aaron Ramsey left out of the Arsenal squad.

Laurent Koscielny and Sead Kolasinac both start after passing late fitness tests.

Andre Carrillo only makes the Watford bench after playing for Peru in a World Cup qualifier on Wednesday night.

Isaac Success ruled out with a knee injury.

4 min 16:32 BREAKING: Alexis Sanchez left out of Arsenal squad but Sead Kolasinac is fit enough to start.

15 min 16:21 Speaking on Thursday, Watford manager Marco Silva had yet to make a decision on Peru international Andre Carrillo who was to be assessed having only just returned from helping his country qualify for a World Cup playoff against New Zealand during the international break. The 26-year-old rejoined the rest of his teammates in training on Thursday morning. "We'll see," said Silva. "Tomorrow we'll do the first session as he comes back this afternoon. We'll see his condition. I need to talk with him a little bit and after I will take my decision."

21 min 16:14 Team news: Watford Watford are likely to be without defenders Sebastian Prodl and Younes Kaboul for the visit of Arsenal with a late decision to be made on Andre Carrillo. Prodl, 30, has been sidelined with a hamstring injury suffered during September's international break which has seen him miss his side's last four games. Kaboul meanwhile also missed a large chunk of last month after suffering thigh problem that forced him off in the 2-0 win over Southampton on 9 September.

26 min 16:10 Arsene Wenger on Arsenal's current injury woes: "I haven't everyone because some are back today, some tomorrow like Alexis. Kolasinac has a hip problem, we lost Mustafi for 4-6 weeks. I have concern. I will decide tomorrow what I will do. Koscielny has a final test tomorrow, at the moment he is not available. He trained on his own and the signs are positive so he has a test tomorrow."

28 min 16:07 Team news: Arsenal Danny Welbeck and Mesut Ozil returned to training this week after not playing for England or Germany respectively during the recent break. Welbeck has been out since the draw with Chelsea with a groin problem while a knee issue has dogged Ozil – but the pair are set to return at Vicarage Road.

32 min 16:04 Team news: Arsenal Sead Kolasinac picked up a hip injury in Bosnia and Herzegovina's win over Estonia although the defender did return to training on Friday and could be in contention this evening. Shkodran Mustafi meanwhile is looking at six weeks on the sidelines after picking up a knock while playing for Germany, much to the delight of Arsene Wenger.