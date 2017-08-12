- Liverpool without Philippe Coutinho, Adam Lallana and Daniel Sturridge but captain Jordan Henderson set to start first league match since February.
- Nathaniel Clyne could also miss out after picking up a knock.
- Watford could hand debuts to both Andre Gray and Brazilian forward Richarlison at Vicarage Road.
- Troy Deeney unlikely to start after recently undergoing groin surgery.
And Watford get us underway at Vicarage Road.
Alberto Moreno is back in the starting XI this afternoon. Has he won Jurgen Klopp over? The Spaniard was absolutely dreadful prior to being dropped last season but an impressive pre-season campaign might just have given him a second chance at the club.
There is a (second) Premier League debut for this man today. Can he help Liverpool fans forget about Philippe Coutinho for a couple of hours?
We'll see Liverpool's new attacking trident in action in the Premier League for the first time with Roberto Firmino leading the line flanked by record signing Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.
Nathaniel Clyne misses out through injury with Trent Alexander-Arnold stepping in while Alberto Moreno is given the nod at left-back ahead of James Milner. Dominic Solanke is given a spot on the bench.
So despite Marco Silva suggesting he could feature this afternoon, Troy Deeney doesn't make the Watford squad following his recent groin surgery. Andre Gray and Brazilian forward Richarlison both start on the bench with Stefan Okaka given the nod to lead the line, supported by Roberto Pereyra.
Given all the changes at the club, it's a rather familiar looking line up for the Hornets this afternoon with former Chelsea midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah the only debutant this afternoon.
No sign of Will Hughes in the squad either.
Watford team to face Liverpool: Gomes (GK) (c); Janmaat, Kaboul, Britos, Holebas; Chalobah, Doucouré; Amrabat, Cleverley, Pereyra; Okaka
Subs: Pantilimon (GK), Prödl, Femenía, Watson, Capoue, Richarlison, Gray
Liverpool team to face Watford: Mignolet, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Matip, Moreno, Henderson, Can, Wijnaldum, Salah, Mane, Firmino
Subs: Karius, Klavan, Gomez, Milner, Grujic, Solanke, Origi
Philippe Coutinho will have no part to play today due to a back injury but he is the centre of attention as far as Liverpool are concerned at the moment. At around 10am Friday morning, club owners FSG issued a statement insisting no bids would be considered for the Brazil international following two offers from Barcelona.
Fast forward three hours and it emerged the former Inter Milan schemer had handed in a transfer request. By email. Noise coming out of Liverpool suggests Coutinho's move changes nothing as far as they are concerned and remain insistent the player is going nowhere.
With 20 days of the transfer window remaining, there could be a few more twists and turns left in this saga yet.
Jurgen Klopp's injury update ahead of kick-off:
Marco Silva's injury update ahead of kick-off:
Troy Deeney may be a doubt this afternoon after his recent surgery but Marco Silva hasn't completely ruled out the club captain featuring today. The striker underwent surgery on a groin injury last month and has played a bit-part role in training this week.
Adam Lallana is facing up to three months on the sidelines and Jurgen Klopp could also be without first-choice right-back Nathaniel Clyne after revealing the England international was struggling with a knock.
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is fit to make his first Premier League appearance since February as Jurgen Klopp's side get their Premier League campaign underway against Watford.
Philippe Coutinho's future at the club hangs in the balance after he handed in a transfer request on Friday just hours after the club's owners Fenway Sports Group issued a statement insisting he would not be sold under any circumstances. Perhaps for the better, the Brazil international was not scheduled to be involved today anyway due to a back injury.
Danny Ings meanwhile is fit after his own injury hell but he won't feature today after turning out for Liverpool's Under-23 side on Friday night.
It takes a pretty big transfer saga to overshadow your first game of the season. Philippe Coutinho isn't even playing today due to a back injury but the 25-year-old's decision to hand in a transfer request on Friday has positively rocked Liverpool's final preparations for the new Premier League campaign.
He isn't the only Brazilian people will be talking about today. 20-year-old Richarlison, tracked by both Chelsea and Manchester United during the summer, is in line to make his debut for Watford this afternoon.
Arsenal and Leicester City provided a spectacular opening to the new campaign last night. Let's hope the trend continues. Team news coming up.