Live Liverpool without Philippe Coutinho, Adam Lallana and Daniel Sturridge but captain Jordan Henderson set to start first league match since February.

Nathaniel Clyne could also miss out after picking up a knock.

Watford could hand debuts to both Andre Gray and Brazilian forward Richarlison at Vicarage Road.

Troy Deeney unlikely to start after recently undergoing groin surgery.

6 min 12:24 Alberto Moreno is back in the starting XI this afternoon. Has he won Jurgen Klopp over? The Spaniard was absolutely dreadful prior to being dropped last season but an impressive pre-season campaign might just have given him a second chance at the club.

24 min 12:06 There is a (second) Premier League debut for this man today. Can he help Liverpool fans forget about Philippe Coutinho for a couple of hours?

37 min 11:53 We'll see Liverpool's new attacking trident in action in the Premier League for the first time with Roberto Firmino leading the line flanked by record signing Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. Nathaniel Clyne misses out through injury with Trent Alexander-Arnold stepping in while Alberto Moreno is given the nod at left-back ahead of James Milner. Dominic Solanke is given a spot on the bench. ðŸ“‹ The #LFC team to face @WatfordFC. pic.twitter.com/8rt2KSODme — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 12, 2017

42 min 11:48 So despite Marco Silva suggesting he could feature this afternoon, Troy Deeney doesn't make the Watford squad following his recent groin surgery. Andre Gray and Brazilian forward Richarlison both start on the bench with Stefan Okaka given the nod to lead the line, supported by Roberto Pereyra. Given all the changes at the club, it's a rather familiar looking line up for the Hornets this afternoon with former Chelsea midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah the only debutant this afternoon. No sign of Will Hughes in the squad either. âš½ | #watfordfc XI v @LFC: Gomes (GK) (c); Janmaat, Kaboul, Britos, Holebas; Chalobah, DoucourÃ©; Amrabat, Cleverley, Pereyra; Okaka pic.twitter.com/ABvMPpCKfa — Watford FC (@WatfordFC) August 12, 2017

1 hr 11:28 Philippe Coutinho will have no part to play today due to a back injury but he is the centre of attention as far as Liverpool are concerned at the moment. At around 10am Friday morning, club owners FSG issued a statement insisting no bids would be considered for the Brazil international following two offers from Barcelona. Fast forward three hours and it emerged the former Inter Milan schemer had handed in a transfer request. By email. Noise coming out of Liverpool suggests Coutinho's move changes nothing as far as they are concerned and remain insistent the player is going nowhere. With 20 days of the transfer window remaining, there could be a few more twists and turns left in this saga yet.

1 hr 11:18 Jurgen Klopp's injury update ahead of kick-off: "Adam Lallana had this unlucky injury, Daniel [Sturridge] had a fantastic pre-season , he was close for this weekend but I'm pretty sure he'll be ready for Tuesday [against Hoffenheim]. "[Nathaniel] Clyne had a problem from the first day [of pre-season], and now Phil [Coutinho] with the back problems. Four players, not too good but I still have to make hard decisions because some players really showed up during pre-season.

1 hr 11:12 Marco Silva's injury update ahead of kick-off: "He [Deeney] is progressing well. He's not 100% training with the team but yesterday he did part of the session with us. I believe in the next few days he will start full training with us. He will be then ready to help the team." Mauro Zarate (knee), Christian Kabasele (hamstring) and Brice Dja Djedje (unknown) will all miss the visit of Liverpool, while centre-back Craig Cathcart is not yet ready to feature as he makes his way back from a knee problem sustained towards the end of last season. "[Craig] Cathcart has only worked with us for one week during pre-season. We've had a lot of problems with our centre-backs but in the last two or three weeks we have them nearly all fit. Cathcart should join us soon."

1 hr 11:07 Team news: Watford Troy Deeney may be a doubt this afternoon after his recent surgery but Marco Silva hasn't completely ruled out the club captain featuring today. The striker underwent surgery on a groin injury last month and has played a bit-part role in training this week.

1 hr 11:04 Team news: Liverpool Adam Lallana is facing up to three months on the sidelines and Jurgen Klopp could also be without first-choice right-back Nathaniel Clyne after revealing the England international was struggling with a knock.

1 hr 11:02 Team news: Liverpool Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is fit to make his first Premier League appearance since February as Jurgen Klopp's side get their Premier League campaign underway against Watford. Philippe Coutinho's future at the club hangs in the balance after he handed in a transfer request on Friday just hours after the club's owners Fenway Sports Group issued a statement insisting he would not be sold under any circumstances. Perhaps for the better, the Brazil international was not scheduled to be involved today anyway due to a back injury. Danny Ings meanwhile is fit after his own injury hell but he won't feature today after turning out for Liverpool's Under-23 side on Friday night.